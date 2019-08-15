We disappointingly ended our last school year with large numbers of area students failing to reach proficiency on the high school K-PREP math exam and with wide discrepancies among students by race, as reported on the Warren County Equity Scorecard.
In a letter to the Daily News published Aug. 6, Rita Crabtree wrote, "More than half of the white students and more than three-fourths of black students failed to achieve a proficient score on this exam." That is deplorable.
Currently, a new school year is upon us, with fresh opportunities to reflect better achievement at the end of this school term. But it will take our entire community, and I am happy to perceive that some have started already. They are the ones with whom we can begin our praises as models for others who may come aboard!
Garry Chaffin, vice chairman of the Warren County School Board, favors giving constituents fair time to air their concerns.
Crabtree researched and wrote a compelling letter to the Daily News as she invited others to the next board meeting.
Aaron Mudd, the Daily News educational reporter, followed scorecard issues intently and broke the news story.
Attorney Carlos Bailey kept equity scorecard issues posted and in the forefront.
The Daily News realized the importance of the issues involved and allowed space for front-page coverage and subsequent opinion poll leverage.
Angela Townsend
Bowling Green
