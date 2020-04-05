Lately, we have had very little happy news in the media. I hope my letter will offer a bit of positivity in the wake of COVID-19.
On March 29, I received such a surprise! Since I have been furloughed from my job at Chick-fil-A, I was so surprised when about 10 carloads of employees (my new second family) from the Scottsville Road Chick-fil-A paraded down my street. As they drove by at required social distance, they beeped, waved and held signs that said, “We love and miss you, Ms. Anne!”
What a blessing it was to know that my fellow workers miss me. They have reminded me that at the age of 88, I am still missed and appreciated! I consider it an honor to end my employment journey at such a wonderful place as Chick-fil-A. I patiently await the day I can return to my dining room and return to the friendly faces of both co-workers and customers. Thanks again for making my day!
Anne Mimms
Bowling Green
