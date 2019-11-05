America, Trump continue to win
Mrs. Lashley, in response to your letter on Oct. 29 (“On behalf of constituents, Rep. Guthrie should stand up to President Trump”), I say poor liberal snowflake – boo-hoo!
How are you or anyone in jeopardy (of) losing your inalienable rights? Just like Aaron Hughey gets educated from me occasionally, it’s time to school you. You have stated your disdain for President Donald Trump. But you haven’t stated any facts as to why.
I get it – liberals are brainwashed to dislike Mr. Trump! But why? All he does is win, and America wins.
Here are facts, not feelings: lowest unemployment for blacks, Hispanics and women in 50 years. Reduced taxes for all Americans. Rebuilt our military that then-President Barack Obama depleted. Got America out of unfair trade agreements with China, Mexico and Canada. Made NATO pay their share for American defense. Ended the pathetic Iran nuclear deal. Revived our coal and steel industry. Made America energy independent. Made Christianity and GOD popular again. Made America respected again. Best economy in the world with record-high stock markets.
I could keep going. But he has singlehandedly made America No. 1.
Only socialist democrats who hate America can’t see what our great president has done. He stands up to career politicians and fights for the U.S. He has lost millions of dollars being president, so I don’t get what he’s getting out of it except Making America Great!
Get used to winning, Mrs. Lashley. There are five more years of it coming.
America ... love it or leave it!
Eric Wheeler
Bowling Green
