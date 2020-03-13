The proposed track on Glen Lily Road I know would bring in money to our community. Our part of the county has always been neglected the 32 years I have lived on Willoughby Lane.
Coming on Willoughby Lane at night, you cannot see the road because it is so dark. Call my magistrate, he says the state should mark it. Call the state and they say the county. Neither one wants to deal with it. Been a month, nothing done. Willoughby Lane is the cut-through to Glen Lily.
Not only will traffic be worse for Glen Lily, but us also. They have now made Glen Lily 55 mph. That is dangerous for anyone. I'm wanting to see how they think they can have that much traffic when they care less right now.
Susie Paschal
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.