I believed the truth revealed in Jesus Christ in 1946 and was called to preach the gospel in 1947.
I was ordained a Southern Baptist pastor-preacher in 1954 and faithfully served churches until becoming hospital chaplain for 35 years. I am a conservative Republican joining the party when Gen. Dwight Eisenhower was elected president of our nation.
I believe President Donald Trump is a Christian accepting the witness of Phil Robertson while running for the office of president in 2016. Robertson, made famous for his role in the series "Duck Dynasty," tells his story in his book "The Theft of America's Soul" and details "How to Win Back the Soul of America" in his "Jesus Politics" book.
For the first time in my life, which has been blessed with 92 years, I have never seen our nation's president endure similar days of Britain and the Nazi blitz. Not unlike Prime Minister Churchill, his land has been bombarded with lies for four years and now attacked by a virus which is demonic in scope.
The door to the future of our nation is being held open by hope while awaiting the recovery of faith in God who inspired the founders of this republic to enter in to restore sanity to the Democrats like that of Harry Truman and John Kennedy.
"Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness" along with the rest of the Declaration of Independence and Constitution lie in the bottom of the garbage can where the aborted children are tossed.
Time is of the essence for the courage and strength of Trump be honestly elected for four more years and integrity be restored to our courts and political system.
May God hear us and deliver us from evil.
James Britt
Bowling Green
