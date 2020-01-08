I wonder how Kentucky Republicans would react if a Democratic president who dodged military service ordered a drone strike killing a foreign leadership figure – from a golf resort.
I expect that they would say that such a president is an elitist with no experience of what it means to work for a living, take responsibility for momentous decisions or serve the country and who cannot authentically represent them.
And they would be right.
Peter Connolly
Bowling Green
