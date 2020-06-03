The government uses the term "until it's safe" in its edicts to run every facet of your life, your job, your travel, your contacts, your opportunities, your business.
You are either deemed essential or nonessential. "Until it's safe" means never. The safeness issue is going to make a police state enforced by the brainwashed sheep that obey every edict and attempt to pressure those that do not comply.
I will not comply based on this false pandemic promulgated as a cover for taking over our lives. Just for the record: life is full of risks. The habitual texting while driving endangers millions of people, yet these people won't stop.
Thank a teacher or professor for making you the sheep you are who lives in fear every day and only finds significance in your lives by complying and persecuting those who do not. You will make great communists and lemmings of the left.
Brent Rains
Bowling Green
