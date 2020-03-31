I urge Gov. Andy Beshear to take action now. It’s time to close down food and beverage operations that are non-life-sustaining. I mean donut shops, ice cream shops, dessert places – anything that doesn't offer real, life-sustaining food.
This can all be found elsewhere, at any grocery store or gas station, and often for cheaper. It will not disadvantage people nor cause an addict to risk going through dangerous withdrawal like closing liquor stores might. This is an essential step to help protect those of us who work for non-life sustaining places that aren't raising wages to compensate or taking enough precautions to keep us safe. Shut them down so we can isolate and collect unemployment while this blows over, help us to stay healthy at home.
We are risking our lives and the lives of our loved ones every day. That is not a risk we signed up to take, nor do we want to, but our hands are tied. It is either go to work for a company that does not value our health and safety or lose any form of income because by quitting, we would be ineligible for unemployment.
Gov. Beshear is doing such a good job with this crisis, I hope he takes this next step now, before it is too late for us.
Brenden Kirch
Bowling Green
So who decides what us "life sustaining"? Perhaps I like to sustain my life on donuts and ice cream and view whatever restaurant it is this writer wants to stay open as not "life sustaining". Sounds like the writer just wants a free vacation. Aren't the rest of us working at doctors offices, water works, power, police, transportation, grocery stores, gas stations, auto shops, you name it ? So should we all work to give this writer a paid vacation?
