And now our governor is proposing providing health insurance for all black people in Kentucky (his own words), presumably because many can't afford it themselves.
In and of itself, I am not opposed to providing health coverage for those who can't buy it. But I am very opposed to providing health coverage to any specific group while not providing it to all. Are you eliminating others who cannot buy coverage because they are not black (Hispanic, caucasian, Asian, etc.)?
Governor, I believe that is discriminatory and I know it is illegal. If you need help identifying non-black Kentuckians who can't buy insurance, I can send you a list, starting with members of my own family.
David Gordon
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.