I am writing to express my objection to the consolidation of power exercised by Gov. Andy Beshear in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. My objection is not based on the governor’s political affiliation: I object to any individual, elected or otherwise, having the power to assume near absolute authority during a state of emergency that he himself has the sole authority to declare.
I was shocked to discover that Kentucky law could allow such a dystopian environment to exist. KRS 39A is a disturbing piece of legislation. During a state of emergency, the governor has the authority to seize virtually all private property, including “all means of transportation and communication; all stocks of fuel of whatever nature; food, clothing, equipment, materials, medicines, and all supplies; and facilities, including buildings and plants”; to have citizens “forcibly removed”; “to declare curfews and establish their limits”; “to prohibit or limit the sale or consumption of goods ... or commodities”; etc. The only private possession excluded from the governor’s authority is firearms, ammunition and components thereof.
I deny that such totalitarian authority is compatible with a free society. I urge the Kentucky legislature and judiciary to do everything within their power to limit the authoritarian overreach of any government official and to establish a system of checks and balances over any individual seeking to exercise such authority. I urge the Kentucky legislature to repeal KRS 39A and replace it with a statute that is amenable to a free society. I deny that any state of emergency exists that warrants the violation of our inalienable rights of life, liberty and property.
David Bell
Bowling Green
