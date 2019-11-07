Every time I hear of a mass shooting, I find myself wondering how many of those victims, or bystanders, had a gun laying in a dresser at home.
I am reminded of a doctor in Killeen, Texas, some years ago, who respected a gun-free area by leaving her gun in her car while having lunch with her parents, then could only watch helplessly as a demented loser killed her parents and a number of others.
A gun is no protection if you don't have it with you when you need it. And who knows where or when the next killer will strike?
Buford Hogan
Bowling Green
