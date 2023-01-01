Wow! I read Congressman Brett Guthrie’s recent op-ed ("GOP will get country back on track") in disbelief. Let me address the points he raises in order.
1) Nothing I’ve seen matches his inflation figures, particularly when he pegs the rise in energy costs at 17.6%. I presume he’s using old numbers from summer and early fall. Nowhere does he acknowledge that the tide has turned since then. Inflation has gone down for the last two months (under that villain Biden). I saw gas for $2.62 the other day.
2) Petroleum companies, not the government, control oil supplies. They currently drill less than a third of the lands they own or lease. Artificial scarcity means record profits. It’s true that President Biden is encouraging alternate energy sources — because of global warming, a subject Guthrie doesn’t even mention. And Biden is now replenishing the Strategic Oil Reserve.
3) The IRS has been starved for years by Republicans who don’t like their donors having to pay taxes. Increased funding will target tax cheats who hire armies of professionals to cover their tracks. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pledges audit rates will not go up for households making under $400,000 a year. The other 98% of us have nothing new to worry about.
4) Far from defunding the police, President Biden’s Safer America Plan proposes over $13 billion in new funding to hire more police. Republicans could join Democrats to pass the plan tomorrow — but they won’t.
5) Sure enough, the border is a problem, but walls and harsh enforcement haven’t done a thing to fix it. We clearly need laws to ensure border security, but also see that farmers and food processors get the workers they need, but Republicans refuse to propose, let alone pass any.
Brett Guthrie knows all this. Why not level with us?