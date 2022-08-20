I am happy to see the Honoring our PACT Act of 2022 clear both chambers of Congress and be signed into law. I voted for this bill to ensure our country is providing access to care for veterans exposed to harmful toxic substances during their service. Specifically, the PACT Act improves access to health care services and benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs for Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 veterans.
Unfortunately, it’s estimated that there are millions of service members who have been exposed to dangerous burn pits or toxic substances over the course of their service in uniform. The PACT Act recognizes these exposures to dangerous toxic substances are linked to higher incidences of cancers and other illnesses by creating more than 20 presumptive conditions from these harmful exposures. Adding cancers, such as respiratory cancers, and other illnesses to the presumptive conditions list will reduce bureaucratic red tape for veterans seeking care for their medical condition due to burn pit and other toxic exposures. Additionally, for the first time, all veterans enrolled in VA health care will be provided toxic exposure screenings to ensure their care needs due to burn pit and certain toxic substance exposures are being taken care of through the VA. For more information on how the PACT Act impacts VA benefits, please visit VA.gov/PACT.
As a former Army officer and the proud representative of Fort Knox and an incredible veteran population, I work to ensure veterans are receiving the benefits and care they deserve. The PACT Act is one of many bills I have supported in Congress to strengthen the health care services, including mental health care services, that veterans receive.
Please reach out to my office if we can be of assistance to veterans with navigating issues related to the VA.