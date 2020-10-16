I want to thank Ms. Kim Lindgren for raising an important issue in her letter to the editor Oct. 7. The coronavirus pandemic is dangerous for everyone, but especially for immunocompromised patients who rely on regular, in-person treatments for diseases such as cancer. One way to help cancer patients get proper treatment without ever having to leave their homes is through oral drugs. Some cancer patients can take a pill instead of having to go to the doctor for intravenous chemotherapy treatment.
Unfortunately, insurance companies often charge significantly more money for oral treatments. That’s why, on March 13, 2019, I introduced the Cancer Drug Parity Act to fix the discrepancy between the cost of oral chemotherapy treatments versus chemotherapy treatments that are administered intravenously. Ms. Lindgren will be happy to know that not only am I the sponsor of this important, bipartisan bill, but I have been working with my colleagues to secure passage of this important bill. I have asked Speaker Pelosi and Leader McCarthy to include this bill in any forthcoming coronavirus legislation. I am hopeful that leadership in the House and Senate will recognize the importance of letting cancer patients receive treatment at home during this unprecedented time and allow for the Cancer Drug Parity Act to come to the House and Senate floor.
U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie
Bowling Green
