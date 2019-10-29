I live in southcentral Kentucky and have lived here my entire life.
I live in the same family home that I was raised in. I graduated from college here. I have married here and raised two children here; one of which serves as a Marine to protect our Constitution. While there are many in this area who support Donald Trump and his shenanigans, it is imperative for U.S Rep. Brett Guthrie to know that not everyone does. Since Trump was elected, I knew immediately how this story would end; it ends in disaster.
Time after time, Trump has shown that he only serves his own self-interests. Clearly demonstrated by his words as well as actions, he has shown the American people that he could not care less about the nation and those who don't support him. I would even go so far as to say that he has no concern for his supporters, either.
He cares only about what people can do for him. He cares about Trump. I have waited patiently as everything he touches dies. I have spoken up when I have had the chance and now fear that these inalienable rights I was born with will disappear. I urge Guthrie to take heed to the situation now occurring.
Cassondra Hatcher-Lashley
Bowling Green
