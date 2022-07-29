MAILBOX Guthrie's actions hurt Kentuckians Jul 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie has recently voted against many bills that hurt the people of Kentucky and our nation. These bills include:Safer Communities Act.Every bill to address gas prices and stop price gouging. A bill to protect women's reproductive health care.A bill to ensure same-sex marriages are enshrined in law. A bill to provide health care for veterans who received injuries due to toxic exposure during their time in the military, and any bill to make health care affordable for veterans and easier to access.We cannot vote someone in this November to office that will ignore the people of Kentucky and will not help us. It is time to vote out Brett Guthrie.William ComptonBowling Green Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSame vendor, but some changes for city waste haulingBGPD: Woman attacked with hammer, ex-boyfriend arrestedGail Henon MorganProbable cause found in BG rape caseMemorable assignment lands photographer in sticky situationWCPS board recognizes new leadersWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsRobert E. 'Bobby' CashSubdivision coming to site near TransparkCarolyn Sue Allred (Porter) Images Videos State News Kentucky AG appeals judge's order that blocks abortion ban Editorial Roundup: Kentucky Governor says at least 3 are dead after torrential rains cause severe flooding in Kentucky; death toll could be higher Grant to support construction of agritech research center Kentucky awards license for quarter horse track National News AP News Summary at 2:42 a.m. EDT In a Nevada county, election conspiracies sow deep distrust AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT Today in History: July 29, Charles marries Diana Wolf sues to stop GOP-backed amendments on abortion, voting POLITICAL NEWS Isolation complication? US finds it's hard to shun Russia Senate deal should make it easier to buy electric vehicles Basement talk, virtual handshake led to Manchin-Schumer deal Colorado clerk gets primary recount after raising $250,000 High court's Sotomayor, Barrett try to persuade each other Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView