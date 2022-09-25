Harpes also tied to Muhlenberg

Regarding your article in the Sept. 18 Daily News, “THE HORRIBLE HARPES” – You may know this, but thought I would tell you about the place in Muhlenberg County that is thought to be the place where Big Harpe was hung.
I have known it as Harpe’s Hill ever since I can remember. There is a hill located east of Pond River and north of U.S. 62 known as Harpe’s Hill (that was) thought to be the hill where Big Harpe was hung.
Larry J. Miller
Bowling Green
Paul was right
Recently, a reader opined, “Sen. Paul seems to have a distorted view of ‘socialism.’ ” The obvious intent was to rebuke Paul for daring to criticize the government’s management of the “COVID public health care crisis.”
As is often the case in this world of reaction without comprehension, the author misstated Dr. Paul’s position. While his opposition to socialism is no secret, Paul’s criticism of Fauci, et al. is not in the context of socialism versus capitalism. Granted, socialism does historically feature government incompetence and overreach like that seen in recent years, but for the time being, we are still free to express our disapproval.
The author suggests that without “socialist” government programs (as opposed to free market capitalism) “windfall profits would proliferate.” Perhaps Pfizer’s nearly $37 billion in sales from its COVID vaccine last year does not meet the definition of “windfall profits,” but it seems like a good start. The critic would rather see his taxes “support such socialized efforts of our public health system: FDA, CDC, NIH, etc. than non-governmental management by free enterprise.”
Again, Senator Paul did not suggest that free enterprise handle the response, but his objection to government-mandated profiteering is well founded. It wasn’t the marketing prowess of the vaccine manufacturers driving record sales, it was the heavy hand of government mandates. Had reports of “breakthrough infections” not become commonplace, we might have revived biblical leper colonies for the holdouts. The CDC even changed the definition of “vaccine” to accommodate the failure of the shots. Thank goodness the polio vaccines we were given as children adhered to the previous definition, lest we would all be subject to a less severe version of Polio.