Congratulations to (Bowling Green Police Department) Chief Doug Hawkins on his upcoming retirement.
I had the pleasure of first meeting Chief Hawkins 15 or 16 years ago, shortly after I retired from the Army in 2001. I presented to then-police Chief Bill Waltrip a proposal for a citizen's action group that I modeled after one that I had seen in Virginia before I retired. I was surprised when he invited me to present it to him and other officers at the department.
Among those officers present was then-Maj. Doug Hawkins, who got the nod to oversee this program. During the next three or so years, I became close friends with Hawkins, as he advanced in rank to eventually become chief. Kudos to him in the establishment of the Bowling Green Police Academy. This solidifies Bowling Green as a forward-thinking community in the law enforcement arena.
I wish him the best of luck in his retirement, and to the success of our next chief of police.
Gerald Neely
Bowling Green
