I am sure I am not the only person who knows Kentucky health care (known as Obamacare) was a flop. In January 2015, I began paying a monthly premium and in March 2015 a notice appeared on my "explanation of benefits" stating no payment will be issued at this time, providers are not permitted to bill members any portion owed by Kentucky Health Cooperative, pursuant by the court – meaning Kentucky Health Cooperative had fallen apart. I had to continue paying monthly premiums or be penalized at the end of the tax year. In September 2015, agents from Kentucky Health Cooperative came to Bowling Green to meet with members who had questions.
I had all my "explanations of benefits" which were incorrectly processed with lots of errors. When I asked why this continues, I was told it creates a paper trail for all claims filed, because there were lots of issues in the way the claims were processed. I stayed in constant contact with that process person until March 2016, when I received an email stating that I had been temporarily locked out and to try again later. In 2017, I received a letter pertaining to each medical claim that had been filed by my health care providers in 2015.
I was given the name of a contact person in Atlanta and had many conversations with him and his reassurance that this should be worked out by October 2017.
Shortly after that last conversation, his number or location was no longer available. There was an article in the Daily News "Opinion" on July 10, 2018, titled "Beshear would repeat father's policies." Without a doubt.
Those pushing for this should really read up on what each of these provide and who pays the price and remembering nothing is free.
Linda Murphy
Bowling Green
You have to understand that Democrats degrade or destroy everything they touch. Many Kentuckians cut their nose off to spite their face by voting for Steve Beshear. They now have that good warm feeling in their pants because they really showed Bevin. We can now look for more poorly thought out and unworkable socialist proposals because Andy is now expected to bring that candy he promised. Too bad this information did not come to light a month in advance of the election, but in retrospect it probably would not have mattered. 5100 voters would rather be lied to politely than told the truth bluntly because they value personalities over competent performance...
