It has come to our attention that a Drag Show and various bands with some questionable content are to be a part of the fundraiser for Hope Harbor on Thursday at the SOKY Marketplace. We understand this event is intended for all ages and that young children are encouraged to come.
We want to express our extreme disapproval at sponsoring this event that will be including young children and we find those organizations that are doing so derelict in their social responsibilities.
Once again, we have liberal groups targeting young children to normalize such behavior and entertainment. Grooming our children to adopt these alternative lifestyles is not acceptable.
We recognize and respect people of all race, creed and sexual orientation in our community.
We are open-minded to those who may be experiencing confusion over their gender. We are compassionate for those who may have decided to follow nonconventional paths when it comes to their gender and sexual orientation.
However, this does not mean that the general public needs to participate, view or condone this type of public display. We do not want our public venues to be used to express, demonstrate, normalize and advocate alternative sexual lifestyles.
All children desperately need a period of innocence in their life to be able to develop into healthy adults. We should not be indoctrinating young children who are being attracted to this event with these nonconventional lifestyles.
It’s extremely difficult to understand how men dressing as women, and possibly stripping, will help battered women or those supporting battered women feel better. The last thing a woman abused and traumatized by a man needs is a man pretending to be a woman.
We are confounded that Hope Harbor believes this type of show is appropriate. We must protect our children.