This is a letter of praise and appreciation. For the last 19 years, I have served as a chaplain for Hospice of Southern Kentucky. It was an honor, privilege and blessing to these who came in service, seeking to render comfort, each drawing from a Holy Comforter, to share as twilight falls, a thanks not measured by gifts received, but by love given.
To quote the adage: "Thanks a million until you're better paid."
Elizabeth Browning says it better than I: "I thank all who have loved me in their hearts. With thanks and love from mine ... instruct me how to thank thee! Oh to shoot. My soul's full meaning into future years, That they should lend its utterance, and share love that endures, from Life that disappears."
Love never dies!
Bobby "Chap" Ward
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.