It is with pleasure that I share with the newspaper's readers that Hospice of Southern Kentucky is observing its 40th anniversary. We are grateful to Helen Turner (former director of nursing at The Medical Center) and a group of selected citizens of this area to study, organize and establish this helpful agency for our area.
Many activities and projects will be observed as we celebrate these 40 years. Our thanks to the faithful staff, board and supporters for their day-to-day help for such a worthy cause.
P.S. A special thanks to everyone who participated in the Hospice Truck Raffle. The vehicle was won by Joe Bettersworth of Bowling Green.
Romanza Johnson
Bowling Green
