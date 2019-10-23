With all that confounds me and countless other Americans on a daily basis by the news from our nation's capital, I was prompted to take down a book from one of my many bookcases.
It is the title of a book by Dr. Eric Metaxas. It is Benjamin Franklin's reply to a little-known Mrs. Powell who lived in Philadelphia. She waited outside Constitutional Hall for Franklin, who she obviously knew. He emerged from the meeting as a delegate to the adoption of our Constitution.
Mrs. Powell questioned the 81-year-old and oldest delegate attending the historic meeting. "Well, doctor," she asked him, "what have we got? A republic or a monarchy?"
Franklin quickly answered, "A republic, madam – if you can keep it." Thus the source for the title of Metaxas' book, "If You Can Keep It." He includes a quote from the famous speech "I Have a Dream" by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He declared that the Constitution, and the Declaration of Independence before it, constituted a "promissory note to which every American was to fall heir."
The integrity of each generation is dependent on what we in our time do with the promissory note for those following us. It is especially true for those who hold elected offices of great repute as they guide our Ship of State through stormy waters.
I remember what became a common practice by anyone who told a lie. He or she crossed two fingers behind their backs. They hoped their lie would remain accepted.
As I listen to words reportedly said by those holding significant political offices or striving for the highest office in our nation, I wonder how many are standing with their two fingers locked behind their backs.
James Britt
Bowling Green
Referencing your comment about "what became a common practice by anyone who told a lie. He or she crossed two fingers behind their backs. They hoped their lie would remain accepted."
Well! I don't know if President trump is crossing his fingers or just greeting us with his middle finger pointing up! Regardless, he is definitely lying on a pretty regular basis.
He is probably going to be saved from impeachment, but perhaps the exposure that he gets from the investigation and trial will open people's eyes about the vile pile of crap we now have for a President.
