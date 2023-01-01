How to distinguish a leader from a loser Jan 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We need leaders, not losers.At the moment, however, the average citizen seems challenged to tell the difference between the two.That’s mainly because we’ve been overrun lately by a bunch of partisan political hacks and self-appointed demagogues masquerading as leaders. Always trying to be helpful, I thought I would provide a quick guide as to how to tell one from the other.So pay attention — and going forward you should be able to distinguish leaders from losers fairly quickly.For starters, leaders are concerned about doing the right thing. Losers only care about winning the argument.Leaders understand that it really isn’t about them – it’s about those they are leading. Losers think it’s all about them.Leaders know that those on the front lines are more valuable to the organization than they are. Losers think no one is more important than them.Leaders appreciate individual and collective differences. Losers are threatened by anyone who doesn’t share their perspective and preferences.Leaders value honesty and allow their followers to criticize them without getting defensive. Losers want you to tell them what they want to here and are not concerned with reality.Leaders are motivated by helping others. Losers just help themselves. Leaders empower. Losers micromanage.Leaders seek allies. Losers need adversaries.Leaders listen more than they talk. Losers talk more than they listen.Leaders keep the focus on their followers. Losers keep the focus on themselves.Leaders develop more leaders. Losers are intimidated by anyone with leadership potential.Leaders know when their time is up. Losers always outlive their usefulness.Well, now you know.So the next time you have to decide who you support, use this little guide to tell the leaders from the losers – and then choose wisely.We need more leaders. Not more losers.Aaron HugheyBowling Green Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPutting Cave City 'back on the map.' The women behind revitalizationAfter malpractice verdict, GGC files for bankruptcyFundraiser helping family after Christmas fire'Good Stuff Coffee' to open in JanuaryMarcia JonesCambridge Café closing on Campbell LaneHarold J. StahlBrenda Morris StuartWhy were rolling blackouts needed? TVA respondsRonnie Cosby Images Videos State News Evansville warehouse fire spreads several blocks Birders flock to Kentucky to see rare pink-footed goose Police: 1 dead in shooting outside southern Indiana factory Editorial Roundup: Kentucky Marker to memorialize Taylor, racial justice protests National News AP News Summary at 11:31 a.m. EST Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse drummer, dead from cancer at 45 Police fatally shoot man in Kansas City suburb AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:03 a.m. EST 1 dead, 9 hurt in Alabama shooting near New Year's Eve party POLITICAL NEWS Biden watches sunrise, attends church to open 2023 in USVI Dems, GOP have distinct priorities for 2023: AP-NORC poll Trump rings in 2023 facing headwinds in his White House run Chief justice: Judges' safety 'essential' to court system SAFE-T Act among 200 Illinois laws to debut in 2023 Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView