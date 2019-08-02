Many years ago, Western Kentucky University had a vacancy in the Student Affairs Department.
When this position was posted, I was so happy to see the high quality of young people who applied. One of the best in the group was Aaron Hughey, who had just finished his M.A. degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. At that time, we were building our reputation and were surprised that someone from this school was interested in coming here.
As I studied his resume, there was one point of concern: He was from west Tennessee and a town that was known for being KKK country. Because I have an open mind about everyone, we gave him an interview and found him to be an outstanding young man.
His skills were far above any other in the file. I am proud to say that bringing Aaron to WKU is one of the best things we did for WKU and Bowling Green.
He speaks up for what is right. And he knows that this country is in a sad state right now.
Howard Bailey
Bowling Green
– Editor's note: Hughey frequently writes letters to the editor that are published in the Daily News.
Hughey has proven to be a voice of reason in what is often times a medium of everything but.
Hats off to him and here's to hoping he continues to promote rational thought in an age of extreme cognitive dissonance.
