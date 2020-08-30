Human slavery. A thing of the past, right?
But what if I told you there are more people enslaved today than any other time in history?
This heinous crime is happening – today – in our neighborhoods, communities and cities, and often right under our noses. The notion that human trafficking involves the very rich preying on the very poor is a lie fueled by high-profile media reports.
In reality, slavery can exist in many forms, often the abusers are trusted by the victims and can include family and significant others.
We need to be more aware of the symptoms that someone is being held against their will. The physical signs of human trafficking include malnourishment, fatigue, poor hygiene and physical and sexual abuse.
Victims of human trafficking tend to have few personal possessions and have no control over their money or identification. They travel with their captors and are not allowed to be out of their sight. Children are often dressed in an overly sexualized manner.
As far as emotionally, victims tend to be anxious, submissive and unusually fearful of police officers, doctors and other people in authority. They are typically not allowed to speak for themselves; when they do, their language is very scripted.
Most younger victims lack age-appropriate knowledge of where they live or where they have traveled and no longer engage in activities they previously enjoyed. As a rule, trafficked youth do not do well in school.
By becoming more aware of the indicators of human trafficking, we will be in a better position to advocate for those who cannot do so for themselves.
It is time to stop being blissfully oblivious to what is going on all round us and give a voice to the voiceless. We can put a stop to human trafficking.
Mary Allison
Bowling Green
