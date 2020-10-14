It has become fashionable to label COVID-19 as Trump virus. This designation is made by many politicians and pundits who consider themselves smart and knowledgeable. Even though it doesn’t seem to matter to them that the deadly virus was not concocted in Trump’s White House, and before Pelosi, Schumer and other Democrats voiced any concerns about the seriousness of this disease (the videos are available online for everyone to see), he banned travel between the USA and China, which they thought was xenophobic.
Trump’s mortal sin seems to be his less than enthusiastic comments about masks. During the presidential debate, Joe Biden hammered on this issue and blamed him for more than 200,000 deaths from the virus. As if all the unfortunate victims were blindly following Trump’s words and would have not died if it weren’t because of his poor advice.
During the Rose Garden gathering, Trump and about 30 attendees turned positive for COVID. However, except for Trump, none of those individuals developed significant symptoms or hospitalized (Chris Christie has asthma and voluntarily went to the hospital himself!). In the flu season if we test people, many will be positive for the virus, but not all of them become very sick or die, because they have good immunity and combat the virus.
These days, Joe Biden doesn’t go anywhere without a mask to make a point and perhaps sleeps with one. Democrats obviously following his example, wear mask, and don’t pay any attention to Trump’s comments any way. Is there any evidence that those who contract the virus and die are only non-compliant Republicans and Trump’s supporters? If people don’t wear masks because of Trump, why they don’t follow his other comments and advice? Is there any limit to hypocrisy and unfairness?
Mort Shahmir
Bowling Green
