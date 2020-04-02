After reading Mr. Rains’ recent letter ("Writer isn't buying coronavirus hype," Mailbox, March 28), I was stunned at the amount of misinformation about the coronavirus and the lack of critical thinking skills. COVID-19 is not less dangerous than the flu.
It is highly contagious, there is no cure and there is no vaccine. Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the world’s leading epidemiologists, noted that COVID-19 is 10 times more deadly than the flu. This pandemic is not a hoax or a conspiracy between the Democratic Party and the mainstream media. For the safety of you and your family, please listen to our highly skilled scientists, doctors and health care professionals regarding COVID-19 rather than Republican news outlets like Fox News, Rush Limbaugh, Infowars, etc.
After viewing multiple media outlets these past few weeks, I have found the most accurate information is provided by MSNBC, especially the weekday "The Rachel Maddow Show" (8 p.m.) and "The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell" (9 p.m.). The Daily News does not provide the listing of this cable channel in its TV Guide, but you can find it at Channel 36 on your Spectrum cable service. Be safe, and practice social distancing!
Dale Smith
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.