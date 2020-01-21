I appreciate the editorial regarding passage of the bill prohibiting sanctuary cities for illegal aliens in Kentucky.
Legal immigrants and refugees are welcome, but rude line jumpers and unvetted people prevent our immigration laws from protecting citizens against crime and disease. Our immigration laws were created to protect everyone and to provide compassion to needy refugees.
Thanks for the positive editorial.
Deanna Christian
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.