The Iranian government’s recent acknowledgment that it will no longer comply with the United Nations’ nuclear limitations is a prime example as to why the Obama administration should not have released the billions in frozen assets to the Iranian government. The leverage and incentive to comply with the UN agreement have vanquished.
The Iranians were not complying with, nor had they any intention of complying with, the UN agreement in the first place. Iran’s intentions were to secure their frozen assets and use these funds to promote international terrorism, taking the world’s focus off their nuclear activities while they continued to enhance their nuclear weapons program. The major complication now is not Iran’s threat of retaliation, but the international “ménage a trois” between Iran, North Korea and the U.S.
The United States’ justifiable attack on Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, combined with the recent inattention given to North Korea's “Supreme Leader” Kim Jong Un makes the U.S. a third wheel in this “Odd Couple” relationship. Has our nation’s rightful action against a known Iranian terrorist openly operating outside its borders and Kim’s feeling of being spurned by the U.S. reignited the “romance” between these two former “lovers” who previously engaged in the exchange of nuclear weapons and long-range missile technology?
Historically, whenever any of the three Kims (Jong Il and Il Sung) felt the world was ignoring North Korea’s military prowess, they either made veiled threats against South Korea or the U.S., demonstrated the nation’s “long range” missile capabilities by launching them into the Sea of Japan or conducted nuclear tests at underground sites. This is a critical juncture in U.S. diplomacy – not with Iran, but between the U.S. and North Korean governments.
The U.S. State Department must move to renew negotiations with Kim Jong Un before he gets back in bed with Iran.
Jeffrey Denny
Scottsville
