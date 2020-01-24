House Bill 195 was introduced under the guise of saving taxpayer money by allowing local governments to opt out of publishing public notices advertising in local newspapers. If this measure becomes law, public notices such as requests for proposals, public health warnings, zoning changes, voter precinct locations, candidate lists, voting dates, etc. might only be available online. Currently, a large percent of our Kentucky households do not have the high-speed internet connections needed to ferret out public notices even if they could be found on a multitude of separate sites. This measure is simply a form of government control, suppression and manipulation by legal exclusion.
House Bill 195 accomplishes the equivalent of censorship in that it would allow and encourage, under the guise of saving a few dollars, withholding from the citizens announcements that are important for the safe, efficient and responsible operation and governance of our cities, towns and counties.
Since the founding of our country, various schemes and measures, both codified and spurious, have been adopted whose underlying purpose has been to regulate or limit who is allowed to vote and, hence, who can secure and hold the reins of power. Women could not vote, African Americans were less than a whole person, there were poll taxes and gerrymandering – and now, withholding public notices. In hopes that this ill-conceived bill is defeated, the words of James Madison seem relevant: “Since the general civilization of mankind, I believe there are more instances of abridgment of the freedom of the people, by gradual and silent encroachments of those in power, than by violent and sudden usurpations.”
Let the light shine upon all our public affairs – withdraw or defeat HB 195.
Jack A. Thomas
Bowling Green
