Are there any controls over fireworks this year?
The wild, wild west again? People setting the loud ones off a week before and after the 4th? At any time of day or night? As close to your home as they see fit?
Does anyone downtown have any common sense to address this 24/7 monthlong trouble-maker?
John Metzger
Bowling Green
