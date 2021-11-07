Warren County losing its history
What is going on? What is going on in Warren County? This is an extraordinary county in our commonwealth. It is a wonderful place to live and work, to raise a family and call home. What are the qualities that make it so, that have caused Warren County’s population to grow exponentially?
It is a place with an amazing heritage! Along Scottsville Road at Drakes Creek lies Phil Moore Park. We watched 20 years ago as archaeologists worked here for days and weeks to uncover artifacts and relics left by Native Americans of 8,000 to 10,000 years ago. Directly across the creek on the Scott farm and into the fields of 8039 Scottsville Road, arrowheads and relics have been found and treasured since 1973. These are acres and fields worthy of historic preservation!
Yet, with the purchase of 21.4 acres of land located at 8039, now, Twin Bridges Road, Patel LLC plans a development of 56 houses, incompatible with existing neighborhood, the karst landscape and completely disregarding this precious and fragile heritage from the past.
Is this all our history is worth? Are we really going to allow our amazing and documented heritage to be plowed under for the development of 56 houses crowded together on 21 acres of land which is worthy of historic preservation?
Our magistrates have huge responsibilities as they make decisions which will affect or respect Warren County’s awesome quality for greatness in historic preservation.
Jo Jean Scott
Alvaton