Time to end qualified immunity for police
In light of recent events, city officials, police chiefs, community and religious leaders – as well as countless private citizens all across the country – have issued statements of unity and pledges of social justice.
I have no doubt that these sentiments are sincere and heartfelt. Had they been asked only a few weeks ago, I suspect that the police chiefs in Minneapolis and Louisville would have expressed similar statements before their officers killed George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Declarations of unity and pleas for equality do not prevent bad cops from crushing our constitutional rights under their boot heels. Eradicating racism does not stop police brutality; it just changes the motivation.
If we want to end police brutality, we must get rid of the system that allows it. The root of the problem is “qualified immunity.” “Qualified immunity” is the legal doctrine that makes it virtually impossible for citizens to sue officers who have violated their civil rights.
Ending “qualified immunity” would have two potent effects. First, the public can hold police officers personally accountable for their offenses. Second, police officers would have to carry malpractice insurance just like other professionals who hold the public’s safety in their hands. Insurance companies would then have a powerful financial motive to police the police. The rising cost of a bad cop’s malpractice insurance will be the strongest incentive for the city to remove that bad cop from the street, hopefully before he kneels on the neck of a defenseless man crushing out his life.
Ending “qualified immunity” and requiring police to carry malpractice insurance will do more to end police brutality than all the social justice rallies combined. If you want justice, call your congressional representatives and ask them to put an end to “qualified immunity.”
David Bell
Bowling Green
