I am outraged that the Daily News would publish an article that is so obviously inaccurate. I am referring to the Scott Jennings article in your paper on March 5 titled "Irresponsible Democrats lying to nation about coronavirus."
Jennings must have lived for the last few weeks under an enormous rock. In the news on a recent night, it was reported that there is at least one case in Wilson County, Tenn. That is undeniably close to Bowling Green. Jennings' accusations of lying are severely misplaced. The paranoid liar-in-chief in Washington is the one who has spread untruths for fear that it might have an adverse effect on his reelection campaign. Trump has gutted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because either employees there would not take his loyalty oath or they refused to continue working for someone for whom they had no respect.
Jennings is the one spreading lies, and the Daily News has aided and abetted his assault on truth. The coronavirus poses a severe threat to this nation and around the world. Jennings obviously has his head in a very unhandy place.
Betty Anderson
Bowling Green
