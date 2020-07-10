The riots and criminals that are making the news are overall a very small number of the total population of the United States. They are in 20 or fewer of the largest cities that are governed by Democrats.
For most of us this situation is a non-issue. We the citizens that comprise the majority of the United States live in areas that fully funds, supports and respects our brave men and women of the police department. Our statues and flags remain untouched.
Regardless of race, creed or nationality, we are friends and support one another. And yes, we do and always will believe in God The Father, The Son and The Holy Ghost.
Rick Frye
Bowling Green
