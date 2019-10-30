Reelect Gov. Matt Bevin.
A few years ago, Kentucky voters elected Republican Gov. Ernie Fletcher and Democrat Attorney General Greg Stumblingblock (Stumbo for short!). We will never know how much better Fletcher might have done had not Stumbo harassed him continually, mostly over accusations of misdemeanors. Fletcher was not a professional politician, but rightly did not think that his attorney general's chief duty was to harass him. Before election time, even Fletcher's Republican lieutenant governor also publicly abandoned him, as I recall.
Stumbo reportedly said he was not interested in being governor, but then entered the race for lieutenant governor and lost in the primary. Recently, we have seen Attorney General Andy Beshear follow Stumblingblock's example with Bevin. Don't those lawsuits he has bragged about cost Kentucky money? Isn't Stumbo back also, trying to become attorney general again? Who made this mess with the state employees' retirement fund? Was it not mostly Democratic governors and legislatures? If Democrats do not agree with Bevin's methods of correcting their past mistakes, is it not the Kentucky legislature's duty to present a workable alternative without their AG seeking judicial intervention?
Kentucky teachers should not be incited against their governor for trying to save their retirement fund, despite his reportedly unwise public comments. Remember, he is not a politician. Such vicious wars between duly elected government executives and the opposition political party need to cease. Reelect the businessman. Also elect a good legislature and Stumbo's Republican opponent. With any other combination, strife is guaranteed and/or solutions won't happen.
Don't forget to vote in the Kentucky state election immediately at hand.
J.A. Reynolds
Bowling Green
