The full-page ad in your Sunday (Oct. 25) paper for Mitch McConnell only left one thing out. LET KENTUCKY GO BANKRUPT.
Kentucky has been underserved for the entire 36 years since McConnell has been our representative in the Senate. He runs in here in the last year of his Senate race and puts a few million dollars in one project or another and slides for the next five years.
What can you expect from someone who was born and reared in another state.
The only thing that his above statement can tell us is that McConnell told us what he really thinks of the people in Kentucky. That is: I don't care if teachers lose the only source of income they have (their pension), and I don't care if counties and municipalities cease to exist, and therefore Kentucky stays or slips from 44th in education in the United States. This is only a small sampling of what would happen if Kentucky took bankruptcy. And I didn't even touch pandemics.
Janice Miller
Bowling Green
