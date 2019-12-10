I am a freshman at Western Kentucky University. I am currently enrolled in the course Drug Abuse. We have been studying the effects of marijuana and whether it should be legalized.
I believe it should be legalized. The Marijuana Policy Project says, “According to national polls – including Pew, Gallup, and CNN – more than 60 percent of Americans support legalizing marijuana for adults’ use.” When it comes to what effects marijuana can have on our bodies, the evidence is not really that strong. While there are some forms of dangerous synthetic marijuana, the actual form that would be legalized would not be as dangerous. While you do experience a “high,” this high is not similar to an alcohol high. It is not as harsh on the body and, according to my textbook, “Drugs and Society,” can increase focus and concentration.
I don’t believe legalization of weed would be a bad thing, because not only has it been proven to help with anxiety or stress, but also major diseases like cancer or multiple sclerosis. My textbook also says, “Recent animal studies have shown that marijuana extracts may help kill certain cancer cells and reduce the size of others.” While marijuana does affect brain development, I feel like the benefits outweigh the disadvantages.
Regarding Kentucky’s argument, there is still a debate about whether it should follow along with other states and legalize it. Some feel that Kentucky should not legalize it and some feel the state is heading for change. I believe that Kentucky should legalize it due to its medicinal purposes and become more progressive.
Molly Keim
O’Fallon, Ill.
