Kudos and congratulations to U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon and Warren County Magistrate Ron Cummings for addressing the subject of bringing broadband to rural areas of Warren County.
We moved to our place 10 miles from Bowling Green in the Alvaton area three years ago. We moved from our farm located 22 miles from Somerset to be closer to our grandchildren. We had broadband internet service there, although we lived way out in the boonies in Pulaski County. I am still amazed that Warren County is being penalized in regard to availability for federal funds, due to this city and county setting the standard for all the other counties in jobs created and economic development. We live with our iPhone hot spot for very limited email communication!
Eighteen months ago, my wife of 52 years was diagnosed with ALS. Her primary physician keeps giving us websites and other pertinent material to “just download from the internet." So we have one of our three sons do the downloading as we can neither download nor stream anything. One of our sons lives in a rural area of Allen County, but he has an excellent high-speed internet. Perhaps if we live long enough it might actually come to our area!
David Wiles
Bowling Green
