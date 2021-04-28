I live in Kentucky and support our police and law enforcement agencies. I urge all of our citizens to do likewise. The police have a hard job performing to protect the people of Kentucky. I have not had to call the police, but it is comforting to know they are there to protect and serve when needed. We need to encourage the city commission to review the pay schedule to see if it needs adjusted. The next time you have an opportunity to do so, show your appreciation for the police and law enforcement agencies, including our military.
Jerel Noland
Bowling Green
Commented
