Gas prices at record highs cutting disposable incomes as bad as inflation. (Intentional)
Inflation of 8.6% or more cutting disposable incomes. (Intentional)
Full-blown effort to take guns from citizens who want to protect themselves or hunt. (Intentional)
Leaking Supreme Court rulings in advance to terrorize the judges into voting their way. (Intentional)
Issuing warning that violence is expected on group gatherings and July 4th to keep people from patriotic or politically incorrect meeting support. (Planned and is intentional)
LGBTQRSVPMISSISSIPPI activists allowed free range to intimidate, infiltrate and educate in the citizenry and public schools. (government supported and intentional)
Shortages of food and necessities intentionally orchestrated to stress the population to ask for government solutions. (Intentional)
Constant drumbeat of racism against Blacks through white privilege made to fragment and divide. (intentional)
Green New Deal energy policies that endorse electric cars, worthless. Expensive and powered by coal, natural gas, hydro or nuclear to charge your $100K car. Typical insanity of the Democrats and the left.
Joe Biden announces be prepared for another pandemic. Will be initiated and is intentional to disrupt the fall elections.