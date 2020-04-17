As the 2020 Kentucky legislative session comes to an end, residents should be proud of the high level of cooperation between Gov. Andy Beshear and the legislature regarding the coronavirus response.
While there isn't total agreement between these actors, the rancor and chaos seen in other states has generally been avoided. However, residents should feel disappointed that Frankfort still has not found much-needed revenue for basic state responsibilities.
For more than a decade, the only response to falling revenue has been cutting services. In practice, this means less funding for public schools and exploding college costs, among other negative outcomes.
The coronavirus pandemic will mean that billions more in revenue will be lost. At the present time, there is no plan to address this. Some relief would come from relaxing gambling restrictions and taxing medical marijuana, but the legislature is timid about these things, too.
Are we planning any sort of future for our children? What sort of economy can we expect if we do nothing to help ourselves? And do businesses want to come to a state that can’t even keep the lights on?
Alex Poole
Bowling Green
