The spiritual significance of Christmas broke from the confines of my memory when I looked at the stamps I just purchased. There was the portrait of the Madonna and child painted five centuries ago.
The dark days of depression fell about the shoulders of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow with the death of his wife and his son's long recovery from the wounds of battle. His nation was torn asunder in the Civil War. Then he heard the sounds of Christmas all around him.
On Christmas Day in 1863, he wrote his poem beginning with the line, "I heard the bells on Christmas Day."
He continued: "Their old, familiar carols play,/and wild and sweet/The words repeat/Of peace on earth, good-will to men!"
The sounds of war consumed him. He wrote: "Then from each black, accursed mouth/The cannon thundered in the South,/And with the sound/The carols drowned/Of peace on earth, good-will to men!"
"And in despair I bowed my head;/'There is no peace on earth,' I said;/'For hate is strong,/And mocks the song/Of peace on earth, good-will to men!"
He concludes: "Then pealed the bells more loud and deep: 'God is not dead, nor doth He sleep;'/The Wrong shall fail,/The Right prevail,/With peace on earth, good-will to men."
As in the days of Longfellow, hate again fills the air of our nation "...like an earthquake rent/The hearth-stones of a continent..."
The antithesis to our present political climate is to let the light of love illuminate humble truth.
James Britt
Bowling Green
