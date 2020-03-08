There is no doubt that Aaron Hughey doesn’t like Donald Trump and in his recent letter ("Some tips for identifying intellectual aptitude in politicians," Mailbox, March 3), he indirectly demeans Trump’s intelligence.
Apparently our steam pundit either doesn’t have anything new to say or he has forgotten that he already has covered this issue in his other letters. Hughey’s letter contains a few assertions that are absurd and laughable.
Hughey ridicules Trump for the bankruptcy of some of his companies, but I’m not sure if he himself has actually run a company. People in business and entrepreneurs usually set up several companies simultaneously. Some of these companies prosper and a few may end up with bankruptcy. In the final analysis, the profits from the successful investments offset the loss from the poor-performing companies. Surely a few of Trump’s companies failed in the past, but currently he is by far wealthier than Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders who are running to replace him in the White House.
Where is Hughey's proof that the use of a tanning booth is an indication of low IQ? He is obviously referring to Trump’s alleged self-tanning. Does he believe that any person with “dark skin” has low IQ?
Talking loud and shouting may not be an acceptable way of speaking, but the content of speech has no relationship to the manner in which the words have been delivered. Does Hughey believe that soft-spoken people are more intelligent?
One last comment: Please, Mr. Hughey, stop writing about intelligence because we all agree that you possess a very high IQ. But your comments subliminally implies that people who voted for Trump, or will vote for him in the next election, are not as intelligent as you are. And my friend, this is not a worthy comment by an intelligent person.
Mort Shahmir
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.