Letter writer’s attempt at transference falls flat
“Opinion piece on Biden was divisive” (Mailbox, Nov. 20) seemed very upset by the article headlined “History of hypocrisy plagues Biden’s message of unity.”
It probably is a shock if one has spent the past four years reading/listening to the radical media where lie after lie is needed to cover the first lie. Facts are facts. Truth is truth.
It is only by knowing the facts that truth can emerge. Truth based on the facts is not a smear. Society can heal, tackle big problems, build trust and find a common ground only through facts that show us the truth.
Please continue to be a voice for facts and truth.
With regard to “Reader delivers his election thoughts” (Mailbox, Nov. 20): Nowhere in God’s Holy Word, the Bible, is the Christian directed to be a doormat for Mr. Hughey’s liberal, secular, progressive, socialist, leftist friends in the Democrat Party hierarchy, mainstream media, big tech companies, Hollywood, etc.
It’s amusing to notice that the words Mr. Hughey uses to describe the Christian apply directly to his friends. His attempt at transference is all too transparent, because when a liberal starts throwing stones he’s trying to divert attention from himself.
Fonda Hawks
Smiths Grove
