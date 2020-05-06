These days have brought out many sides of our population, but I especially want to recognize the employees of our own Warren County Public Library.
I called to inquire about some books in a series that I have been reading and reached the nicest lady ever. She found my books and left me a message telling me when they would be available; I called back to confirm and reached another wonderful employee.
May 1 was their first day to resume curbside pickup and I followed the instructions. I was greeted by a nice gentleman in the parking lot who delivered my requested books to my trunk and after seeing my ID from a distance, off I went. They were in a brown shopping bag with my name on it and the entire procedure was seamless.
Thank you for the great service to find my books and to complete the curbside delivery. Great job.
Diane M. Hunton
Bowling Green
