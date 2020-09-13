The promises of God are sources of consolation for living. They are riches making the most spiritually impoverished soul rich by His love and grace. There are nuggets that teach us "Not one word of His promises which He gave by the hand of Moses His servant has failed" (1 Kgs. 8:56). While many promises woo us with His love, there are those who warn us by that unchanging love.
When God called Abram, He promised him that He would make him into a great nation and promised, "I will bless them who bless you and curse him who curses you" (Ge. 12:3). God has blessed our nation because we are "one nation under God with liberty and justice for all." Thomas Jefferson said, "I tremble for my country when I reflect God is just; that his justice cannot sleep forever."
On May 30, over the Shavuot holiday rioters who openly declared "Hate America" and "Kill the Jews" burned five synagogues and three Jewish schools along with looting many Jewish businesses all predominantly ultra-Orthodox. It is located in Fairfax, Los Angeles.
It brought back memories of Kristallnacht by the Nazis in Germany of the 1930s when they destroyed Jewish businesses. They blamed the Jews for their problems. It was birth pangs of the Holocaust.
When World War II was over, a German pastor was permitted to visit certain men imprisoned for war crimes. One of them accepted the truth of the Gospel. As he was being led to the gallows to be hanged, he gave his watch to one of the American servicemen and said, "Where I am going I will not need this."
The light of God's love burns away the darkness of hatred. May the Christian community of love burn away today's hate.
James Britt
Bowling Green
