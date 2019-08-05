In your July 31 editorial concerning the border ("Dems blame wrong president for border issues"), you call Democrats hypocrites on immigration and state that "they have a moral obligation and duty to tell voters the whole truth."
And then in your article, you do anything but. The truth is that seven children have died in U.S. detention centers since last December. The truth is that the Trump administration began a "zero tolerance" immigration policy in April 2018 that called for every illegal entry case to be prosecuted, resulting in thousands of children being separated from their parents. The truth is that during the Obama administration, family separations were rare and predicated on whether border officials felt the parents or guardians posed a threat to the children or whether the adults had to be detained based on prior criminal convictions.
The truth is the Trump policy used separation of a child from his or her mother as a deterrent to refugee migration and asylum. The truth is, leaders of many faiths have spoken out against Trump's immigration policies, asking him to protect the unity of families and not close off all avenues to asylum and for immigrants and refugees fleeing danger.
The Southern Baptist Convention, responding to the new policy, resolved: "We declare that any form of nativism, mistreatment, or exploitation is inconsistent with the gospel of Jesus Christ." Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the U.S. Catholic bishops' conference, read a statement at the 2018 conference stating, "Families are the foundational element of our society and they must be able to stay together. Separating babies from their mothers is not the answer and is immoral."
The truth is that both Trump and this editorial board are trying to rewrite the terrible immigration history this administration has written.
Ed Draughon
Bowling Green
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.