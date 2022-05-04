I am writing this letter to support Luis Llontop for Warren County magistrate District 1.

I have known Luis since he played soccer at Western Kentucky University. He was a fierce competitor and a loyal teammate and leader.

I have watched him over the years become a successful businessman. He has continued his soccer life through several years of coaching youth and high school teams.

He has embraced Bowling Green as his home and will continue to make it a better place to live as a responsible magistrate for Warren County District 1. Please consider voting for Luis.

Bill Edwards

Bowling Green

